Pies, advice, chances for all

This year’s student builders talk futures with the Mayor and tutors at the Big River Jobbortunities pie-shout, recently. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The annual morning smoko pie-shout at the Big River Homes Jobbortunities building site was a bright and inspiring gathering recently, bringing together future tradies and key community figures.

Site owner Mark Van Asperen hosted Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan along with Eden Wilson and Keelyn Higgins from the Jobbortunities Organisation, for a catch-up with student builders working on the latest project.

For this year’s first build the team is constructing a Māori whare-inspired building for South Otago High School, offering the student builders a hands-on experience rich in culture as well as craft.

With winter arriving, the build is progressing well, with the final framework nearly ready for roofing.

Each Friday during term time, students aged 16-18, some travelling all the way from Dunedin, join the site to gain real-world construction skills.

Their involvement is much bigger than a school project; it is a gateway to future careers.

Last year, several students secured apprenticeships, including one who is now working at Big River Homes.