Possible coastal Catlins walk being discussed

Part of the Catlins coast near Owaka. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A multi-day Catlins coastal walk could be in prospect, if a proposal gains traction.

Originally promoted by a group of interested parties in 2002 under the banner of The Catlins Coastal Walk Charitable Trust, the concept was raised once more during the Clutha District Council’s Our Place Catlins community plan consultation in 2020.

The council assigned its regional tourism organisation, Clutha Development, to explore the concept further.

The proposal has since been absorbed within that body’s Clutha destination strategy.

Clutha Development chief executive Linda Moore said the proposal was at a "sensitive" early stage, meaning few details were available at present.

"We can’t say how long or how many days the walk would be, as there’s no route in place.

"The stage we’re at is developing, through [contractor] Destination Planning Ltd, a draft feasibility update. [This] is in the early stages with sensitivity around this engagement and discussion stage with landowners for their interest ..."

Mrs Moore emphasised that any route would be dependent on the goodwill of coastal landowners.

Other project parameters would arise subject to those approvals.

In a report to the council’s corporate and property committee on February 3, Ms Moore presented updates on several "destination management" activities, including the coastal walk proposal.

The report says an introductory letter and fact sheet has been sent to landowners from Nugget Point to Papatowai, and follow-up calls and meetings conducted with stakeholders before Christmas.

Papatowai is about 28km from Nugget Point as the crow flies, although a coastal route linking the locations would be considerably longer.

Ms Moore said Covid-19 restrictions had slowed progress on the proposal, and no firm dates had been set for any subsequent phases of development.

"The contractor is being led by the landowners’ timeframe, and we are happy to give an update when there is something further to report," she said.

In July 2020, a National Party proposal to create a national park in the Catlins was met with cautious approval by locals.

Concerns have since been raised that any push to increase tourism in the Catlins’ remote wilderness areas be balanced against environmental interests.

