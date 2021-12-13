Quartet of teachers all retiring

Retiring at the end of this year are (from left) Tokomairiro High School principal Glenis Sim, mathematics head Kelvin Robertson, social sciences head Allison Butler, and assistant principal David Gilling. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A quartet of Tokomairiro High School staff will retire at the end of this year after, between them, notching up 161 years at the chalk face.

Principal Glenis Sim (65) has taught for 43 years, assistant principal David Gilling (64) has taught for 33 years entirely at Tokomairiro, social sciences department head Allison Butler (65) has taught for 43 years (37 at Tokomairiro), and mathematics department head Kelvin Robertson (63) has taught for 42 years.

Mrs Sim said she spent most of her teaching career at Queen’s High School, in Dunedin, where she was head of mathematics, assistant principal, deputy principal, and a University of Otago College of Education school advisory service provider, before taking on the role of principal at Tokomairiro eight years ago.

She said the past couple of years had been challenging because of Covid, and a shortage of senior mathematics teachers meant she had to step back into the classroom in 2019 and 2020, but they were challenges she had "loved".

She planned to devote more time to her family — especially her two young grand-daughters — and wanted to move back to her family home in Dunedin before making plans for her future.

Mr Gilling said he arrived in Milton in 1986 at the start of his teaching career, with the idea of staying a couple of years and then moving on.

But it was 33 years later before he finally decided it is time to pull the pin and move back to Christchurch to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

The science and outdoor education teacher said he was passionate about his work and would miss it, but he was also looking forward to working with his son on another of his passions — working with wood.

Mrs Butler said she would miss the joy of pupils succeeding and overcoming challenges, and then going on to do amazing things after leaving school.

Asked what she would do in retirement, she simply said: "Breathe, sleep in, paint the house, and have a life."

During Mr Robertson’s career, he has been head of mathematics at Tokomairiro, the principal of Maniototo Area School, spent a short time in Australia and returned to Tokomairiro this year to resume his role as head of maths.

For 22 years, he has also taught calculus and physics online at OtagoNet/NetNZ and has been eDean in the schools he has worked in.

Outside the classroom, he is actively involved in St John Ambulance and the volunteer Fire Brigade in Milton and intends to continue this community service in retirement.

