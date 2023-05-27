Residents asking why spa pool still not fixed

The therapeutic spa at Balclutha Centennial Pool remained out of action yesterday, following a leak that began in November last year. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Residents of a South Otago town are questioning the length of time taken to repair a public spa pool.

Balclutha retiree Barry Keach (78) said he was puzzled as to why the spa pool at the Balclutha Centennial Pool remained closed and out of action some six months after issues with its operation were first identified.

Mr Keach said he was among many who had previously enjoyed using the facility to warm up after a swim in the main pool, or simply to relax and socialise.

"I’m a ratepayer like many others in this town, and we’re all wondering what the hell is going on.

"Not only is it not being fixed, but the council isn’t letting people know what’s going on with the spa. It’s just lack of progress compounded by poor communication," Mr Keach said.

The council’s apparent inaction was all the more galling as the spa pool had been a partially community-funded addition to the pool complex during refurbishments about 10 years ago, he said.

"I know many people who donated quite significant sums to get this up and running, so it would be nice to see it open again for people to use."

However, council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said although the spa might appear to be a "quick fix", that was not the case.

"There’s a leak in the pipe that supplies the spa pool, which means the water level and temperature cannot be maintained at a high enough level.

"Unfortunately, it’s a complex problem to fix. We’re working through a process of elimination to determine the location of the leak [and] some of these checks require specialist equipment."

A leak detection device would be used in the coming fortnight to try to pinpoint the issue, he said.

"Part of this pipework runs under the learner pool and a large area of concrete, which makes it difficult to find the leak without causing damage. The cost will not be known until the leak is found and repaired."

Mr Witt apologised for the inconvenience to pool users.

"We are working to get this fixed as soon as possible."

