Rev, Rock & Hop closes in blaze of noise, smoke and skill

A spectacle of noise, smoke and skill drew a three-day car event to a close yesterday.

The Lawrence Car Club Rev, Rock & Hop combined traditional cruise and car show elements with full-bore burn-outs during the weekend, delighting several hundred attendees from across the South.

Burn-out competition organiser Darcy Win said wet weather on Saturday had made for a condensed schedule yesterday, but for an enthusiastic crowd and about 20 competitors that only meant double the fun.

A far cry from its illegal public-highway cousin, competitive burn-outs were a formal sport enshrined with specific rules and judging criteria, Mr Win said.

Volunteers had built a dedicated burn-out pad in Lawrence several years ago, allowing events to be held safely for participants and spectators alike.

To take the rubber-burning crown, competitors needed to deliver quick, consistent smoke for the two-minute duration of their round, and were judged on style and control.

Demerits could be given for things such as failing to burst a tyre, having to reverse, and hitting the barriers.

Richie Marsh, of Balclutha, concludes his burn-out heat at the Lawrence Car Club Rev, Rock & Hop event yesterday. Photo: Richard Davison

Waitahuna driver Hayden Cunningham, who said he had been revving his 200-horsepower Toyota "Hoelux" hard for the past decade, was pleased with his performance.

"The truck’s probably going about 80%, and I got both tyres.

"To be honest, I’m not here to win, with some of these top NZ guys here today, but I’m here to please the local crowd, which is great for Lawrence."

Rev, Rock & Hop convener Gordon Duthie said the weekend had run smoothly.

"Numbers are probably slightly down due to the weather, but we’ve had a good group camping through the duration, which has brought a great atmosphere to the whole event.

"Everyone’s been well behaved, and it’s just been a fantastic family event."

