Santa caught napping

Photo: Richard Davison

Santa was spotted taking a well-earned snooze in a Catlins paddock this Boxing Day, after completing his Christmas Day duties. Paddock owner, Glenomaru sheep and beef farmer Liz Vreugdenhil, said the man in red had been a regular visitor for the past decade or so.

Having variously been occupied in his truck, with his rotary hoe, and sending emails in past years, another flat-out season delivering presents to the region’s children must have caught up with him at last, she said.

‘‘He looks very comfortable out there with his teddy, so we don’t like to disturb him.’’

The famous figure’s repeat visits were as much a mystery to her as to the rest of the passers-by on the Owaka Highway.

‘‘I can only assume he likes to holiday in the Catlins, and why not?’’