Show a chance to display talents

Cpmmunity unity beat threatening weather as about 2500 people rolled up for the Tokomairiro A&P Show in Milton on Saturday.

Rows of tents, machinery, crafts and other attractions were thronged all day with lively adults and children, soaking up fun and sunlight between occasional gales.

Central was the Toko talent show, where audience and organisers marvelled at the ability of stage performers attracted from across the region.

The overall winner of the Talent Quest was Keira Wallace, 17 (at left). PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

The top talent trophy and $1000 prize money was taken by 17-year-old singer-songwriter Keira Wallace, of Dunedin, with her original song Mirage — inspired by her grandmother.

"It’s about appreciating how the people you love still have an impact on your life after they’re gone," she said.

"I’m very proud to have won, especially with so many skilled and confident entrants here and the organisers and [sponsors]. Their set-up and communication was so professional. That’s really encouraging."

A local pipe band punctuated the party atmosphere as spectators examined home-industry exhibits, agricultural technology, nimble highland dancing and farm stock.

Old-school teacups and carousel swings, a shooting gallery and ping-pong-ball clowns rounded out the best of funfair tradition.

"It’s our 157th show and it’s going really good — nice crowd and cool vibes," Tokomairiro A&P Society president Nigel Woodhead said.

"My job today is just checking around making sure everyone’s happy, but the committee and entrants have worked hard and know what they’re doing, so it’s good to just walk around see it going smoothly and everyone having a good time.

The award-winning lineup at the Tokomairiro A&P Show Talent Quest in Milton on Saturday.

"The favourite event might be the talent quest. You have to take your hat off to the team for creating the opportunity for the entertainers hidden around the community to come forward and show us what they’ve got.

"It’s a really popular draw for the crowds."

nick.brook@odt.co.nz