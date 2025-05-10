West Taieri club marking 125th jubilee

West Taieri Rugby Football Club stalwarts (from left) Brian Thomson, Craig Nichol and Bill Nichol hustle to get ready for the 125th jubilee celebrations this weekend. Photo: Linda Robertson

Bill Nichol and Brian Thomson have clocked more than 100 years combined at West Taieri Rugby Football Club.

The last week might have been one of their busiest.

Not that the club stalwarts would owned up to that.

They just keeping turning up and chipping in like so many others at the club.

West Taieri turned 125 yesterday and the jubilee celebrations got under way last night and swing into full gear today.

Two hundred tickets have been sold but a few more are expected to dribble in.

Nichol joined the club in 1964. He played centre but rugby was a different beast back then and he pretty much slotted in everywhere.

He even had a stint in the front row.

Nichol, who is in his late 70s, is life member and the club patron. All five of his sons have played for the club, including Craig Nichol who is the co-president alongside Dave McNeill.

The McNeills are another clan who have made a major contribution to the club throughout the years.

It is the family vibe and sense of belonging which what has kept Nichol involved so long.

"It means a hell of a lot to me," he said.

"There was a period there where I wasn’t closely involved in it. The boys all went to boarding school.

"But then I came back, one of the boys was coaching here, and the rest of them sort of played here off and on."

Back when Nichol was a wiry centre the club had just one team.

West Taieri, which was founded on May 9, 1900, enjoyed some strong growth in the late 1980s and fielded three teams briefly.

The playing numbers dropped away again but the club has rebuilt over the past decade.

West Taieri established a colts team for the first time in the club’s history two years ago and the club has three teams again.

The club has copped some bad publicity recently for excessive drinking at the clubrooms.

Their application for a special liquor licence for the jubilee was initially opposed but has since been granted.

Thomson, who is the jubilee committee chairman, said the club was in good heart.

"It’s a very loyal club and the fellowship of the players here and the community is paramount to us," he said.

"You can have a laugh and a giggle. Things are a wee bit different today with social media and bits and pieces.

"Back in the day, we didn’t have chairs or anything like that. We sat on beer crates and had a beer after training and on Saturdays."

Thomson, 70, joined the club in 1977 and was made a life member in the mid-1990s.

He helped organised the celebrations for the 100th and was not put off by the work involved.

West Taieri play Clutha Valley at 2pm today and that shapes as a highlight.

A marquee has be erected at the club and a continuous meal will be served from just after 7pm. There will be a band and an auction.

Tomorrow’s festivities revolve around a continuous barbecue — there is a lot of continuous eating planned this weekend. And there are some loose plans to play a rugby game as well.