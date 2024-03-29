Sir John to speak on mental wellbeing

Discover new insights into mental health with Sir John Kirwan at TPŌMA next Thursday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

You are welcome to a morning with Sir John Kirwan in Balclutha.

The All Black legend turned mental health advocate learned long ago he had to share his own journey to help others with theirs, and invites everyone to join him at Clutha District War Memorial Community Centre on Thursday, April 4, from 9am to 10.15am.

As a Westpac Ambassador for more than a decade, Sir John has dedicated himself to destigmatising mental illness and fostering open conversations and support networks for mental health.

He will share his personal journey, from the struggle to hold his mind together while performing at the pinnacle of international rugby, to his transformative advocacy work.

He will offer insight into the steps he took to manage and learn about his own mental health and the things he does in his daily life to take care of himself and those around him.

Learn firsthand about Sir John’s tools for maintaining mental wellbeing, including insights from Groov, a groundbreaking workplace wellbeing app he has championed.

Doors will open at 9am, and Sir John will take the stage at 9.15am.

RSVP via Bit.ly/JKBalclutha for this free event.

This will be a rare opportunity to glean wisdom from one of New Zealand’s most cherished champions, and be empowered to prioritise mental health for yourself, your family and community.

NICK.BROOK@cluthaleader.co.nz