Wetland wins $50k boost for education

Recent visitors from Taieri College volunteer at Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands, which has had a boost of almost $50,000. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Clutha Eco-attraction Sinclair Wetlands has just received a $49,800 top up to help manage its growing stream of visitors.

The wildlife swamp-sanctuary, formally known as Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands, was a successful shortlister for this year’s Otago Regional Council (ORC) Eco Fund.

"The grant will be to used to help with our education programme," Sinclair Wetlands chairman Ian Bryant said.

"We have several schools and volunteer groups already visiting, our aim is to increase the number of schools coming to the wetlands and create a resource to cover our history and restoration, and the role of wetlands, birdlife, aquatic life, native plantings, pests and predators and weeds."

He said the resource would likely be a photographic guidebook-style publication — tailor-made for accessibility — and the funds would also help establish a regular, dedicated guide-person role to add to the volunteers promoting and working for the wetland reserve.

As well as schools, more businesses and community organisations were scheduling time for staff to volunteer at the marshland, learning how to plant appropriate flora properly and raise awareness of pest control and the environmental value of swamps.

"Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands once encompassed the whole Taieri Plain from Mosgiel to Waihola and beyond," Mr Bryant said.

"Over the years stop-banks have gone up and pumps have gone in and and it’s been drained.

"Most importantly, they filter sediment, then they provide a healthy food-chain base and environment for whitebait spawning, eels and a wide variety of fish and aquatic bird life, and enable that biodiversity to thrive and spread."

He said education on kai gathering, from whitebaiting to duck-shooting was also enabled by the flourishing fenland.

"We’re very grateful to the council as well as the volunteers, schools and business who come and do so much and Ngai Tahu, who lease us the land."

Sinclair Wetlands has received Eco Funding in the past and My Bryant said he found the application process straightforward.

"[This] proved to be a worthy community-led environmental project which has been through [our] rigorous selection process," ORC’s manager environmental delivery, Libby Caldwell said.