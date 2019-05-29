$100k of meth found in Invercargill raid

A man and woman are facing drugs charges after a police raid netted methamphetamine with a street value of about $100,000 in Invercargill yesterday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Wyatt said today the Southland Organised Crime Team and the armed offenders squad executed a search warrant yesterday and found "a large amount of methamphetamine" and a "sum of cash".

A 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

They are due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today.