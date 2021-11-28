Sunday, 28 November 2021

Alleged assault by masked trio in Bluff

    By Courtney White
    A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault during an aggravated burglary in Bluff on Friday.

    Police said emergency services were called to a Barrow St address around 7:50pm following reports three masked males had assaulted the sole male occupant.

    The victim was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

    A black SUV and a silver sedan were seen in the area at the time.

    Police were making inquiries and asked anyone with information to contact them.

