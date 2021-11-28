Alleged assault by masked trio in Bluff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault during an aggravated burglary in Bluff on Friday.
Police said emergency services were called to a Barrow St address around 7:50pm following reports three masked males had assaulted the sole male occupant.
The victim was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.
A black SUV and a silver sedan were seen in the area at the time.
Police were making inquiries and asked anyone with information to contact them.