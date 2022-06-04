'Amazing': Rigs go big in Gore parade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event has been held for more than 50 years.
This year the show celebrates 50 years of Mack trucks in New Zealand.
Organiser Rhonda Wilson said the turnout was "amazing", with about 140 trucks taking part, eclipsing last year's previous record 111.
‘‘It’s just gone nuts, absolute nuts.’’
There were 43 categories for drivers to enter and 28 trophies to be won.
People had travelled from as far away as Christchurch to take part, she said.
- Sandy Eggleston