'Amazing': Rigs go big in Gore parade

    Adults and children lined the length of Gore’s Main St to watch the Gore Truck Show parade pass by today.Sandy Eggleston

    The event has been held for more than 50 years.

    This year the show celebrates 50 years of Mack trucks in New Zealand.

    Organiser Rhonda Wilson said the turnout was "amazing", with about 140 trucks taking part, eclipsing last year's previous record 111.

    Last year's King Rig winner Aaron Callender driving a Kenworth T410SAR led the parade. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Numbers were boosted by the Mack truck entries but she had not gone through the list to know how many there were.

    ‘‘It’s just gone nuts, absolute nuts.’’

    There were 43 categories for drivers to enter and 28 trophies to be won. 

    People had travelled from as far away as Christchurch to take part, she said.

     - Sandy Eggleston
     

     
     

     

