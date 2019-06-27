Another birth as decision again deferred

Hamish Walker.

Parliament's health select committee has again deferred a decision on a petition on the future of Lumsden Maternity Centre, debating the matter while at the same time a local woman was giving birth at the facility.

The emergency birth, the fourth involving a northern Southland mother in recent weeks, took place at noon yesterday, as the committee was considering local MP Hamish Walker's petition to save the centre.

The baby was born in the newly established maternal and child hub sited in the former maternity centre, and this was the first of the emergency births where a second midwife was able to attend.

''That is the one positive that has come out of it,'' Mr Walker said.

''It is upsetting to hear the mother was disappointed there was no gas available for pain relief, which would have been if Lumsden was still a primary birthing unit.''

The woman had planned to give birth in Invercargill but did not have enough time to travel to Southland Hospital.

The baby arrived after a 90-minute labour.

The three emergency births in northern Southland recently included one in an ambulance and one in the centre's car park.

The decision to change Lumsden Maternity Centre's status from a birthing unit to a maternal and child hub was made as part of the Southern District Health Board's region-wide review of maternity services.

SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said the baby was born with a midwife and GP present, and congratulated the family on their new arrival.

''We don't yet know the full details of this case,'' he said.

''It's important, however, to emphasise that maternal and child hubs are not intended as planned places of birth.

''We note there have been a number of unplanned births that have required this emergency base in recent weeks and will be looking at this more closely.''

The select committee again did not report Mr Walker's petition back to Parliament.

A second petition to save the Lumsden Maternity Centre has been launched and has already exceeded the number of signatures garnered by Mr Walker's petition.

As of yesterday, the new petition had more than 6200 signatures.

Organiser Danica Tauri said the select committee had been told of the new petition before it met yesterday.

