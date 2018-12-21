Another Southland bridge closed

Another bridge in Southland has been closed.

The Evans Road bridge over the Waihopai River, near Woodlands, has been deemed “structurally unsound” and closed immediately by the Southland District Council.

Engineers are presently assessing the bridge and it is likely to be closed into the new year for remedial work and further investigation.

It is the second bridge this week to be closed in the region, following the closure of the Channel Road bridge at Springhills on Monday due to damage from recent flooding in the area.

Meanwhile, the Otapiri Gorge Road is expected to be reoponed today with traffic management in place.

Repair work is still being done on the road and is expected to continue into the new year, the council said.