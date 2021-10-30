AWS shifting into new building

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The law firm had been based directly behind its newly finished building since the 1980s.
Chief executive Grant Yorkstone explained the project was about four years in the making and construction on the building began about a year ago.
While the build was meant to be finished in August, Covid-19 related delays meant the opening had been pushed back.
The building design had focused on working to improve client care and collaboration among staff, he said.
Its beginnings stemmed from the 1890s.
‘‘In 130 years various partners have come and gone.’’
Meeting rooms on the ground floor were named after some of these partners.
Aspects of the build were yet to be finished but business would begin at 10am on Monday.