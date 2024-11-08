Copper wire thieves risking their lives - PowerNet

Southland thieves behind a string of copper wire thefts from the region’s electricity network have been warned they are playing Russian-roulette with their lives.

PowerNet is warning the copper bandits they are putting the public and their own lives at risk by stealing electricity network equipment.

PowerNet's health and safety and field training manager Brett Coradine said the thieves were at risk of electrocuting themselves and members of the public.

They were also creating a fire hazard.

"We have had several sites on the Electricity Invercargill Ltd’s network where earth wire from active worksites and a zone substation had been removed, leaving electricity equipment extremely unsafe.

"It is concerning that people are willing to risk their lives and the lives of those in our community for scrap metal that is worth very little in dollar terms."

Earth equipment provides electrical protection, without which it exposes people and property to unnecessary risk, he said.

"We have dispatched our PowerNet inspection teams based in Invercargill to check all network equipment in the area — the faults teams will urgently repair any faults found."

Powernet asked if anyone had any information to get in touch.