New, challenging cycle trail part of growing network

The ‘‘challenging and hilly’’ cycle trail weaves above the Nevis Valley.PHOTO: MARGARET BATTY

Southland's newest cycle trail, the Nevis Valley Heartland Ride, will link the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail to Central Otago.

The Southland and Central Otago district councils’ joint project will be officially opened on November 15.

Southland District Council Around the Mountains Cycle Trail manager Susan McKenzie said the project had been developed over two years.

"This is a challenging and hilly grade 4 [advanced] ride on a mainly gravel road with many fords to cross — suitable for fit, experienced riders."

The Nevis Valley Trail will follow the existing road, just north of Garston — which at 1275m above sea level, is New Zealand’s highest public road — with a 460m climb to Duffers Saddle, and will end at Bannockburn.

The Nevis Valley is classified as an outstanding landscape of national importance. Remains of buildings erected by gold-miners in the 1800s are scattered throughout the valley.

The Nevis Valley Heartland Ride. IMAGE: ODT

Ms McKenzie believed there was business potential at each end of the new ride to cater for cyclists.

Tourism Central Otago head of destination Anthony Longman said he expected experienced riders would take about a day to complete the challenging 77km ride.

"It’s been a cool project. It will provide just another little accolade to that quality cycling experience we’ve got across Otago and Southland.

"It’s pretty exciting when we’ve already got six of the Nga Haerenga Great Rides in Otago and Southland and then to have another ... connecting those dots," he said.

The ride is a back country route, with no cellphone coverage, has changeable weather and will have seasonal closures during winter.

The Southland side of the Nevis Trail connects to the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail, which goes from Kingston, through the Mavora Lakes and finishes at Mt Nicholas Station at Lake Wakatipu.

The 41km Lake Dunstan Trail in Central Otago will eventually connect to the Kawarau Gorge Trail.

"In a few years’ time, someone could potentially be in Queenstown, jump on the Earnslaw with their bike and do the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail, get to Garston, bike over the Nevis Valley route, connect in, then bike back up the Kawarau Gorge Trail back to Queenstown," Mr Longman said.

"So we’re just kind of finding different ways that were going to close loops, extend loops for riders to spend longer throughout the districts and spread their economic impact into more of our communities."

Great South Tourism and Events general manager Mark Frood said the interconnections prompted visitors to stay longer in the regions. "It’s another little link that has been completed in the network of cycleways." Cycle trails put small towns on the map, he said. "It creates these little micro economies and helps them build awareness of other things. "In the future you don’t know what sort of business can grow off the back of that."

