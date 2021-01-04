Monday, 4 January 2021

Beach-goers dig in despite bad weather

    By Abbey Palmer
    A lot of campers were at the grounds for the holiday season, so it was the ideal time to host it.

    From sea animals with environmentally conscious messages written alongside them, to a tractor and a giant starfish, there was a lot of creativity on display.

    Several prizes were handed out to Big Dig participants.

    Tussock Creek siblings Zoe and Alex Brinkworth were just two of those who took goodies home after coming first in the sculpting competition, a title they held for the second year in a row.

    Their family’s giant octopus was hard to miss on the sandy shore and caught the eye of judges.

    Zoe said she had been coming to Curio Bay with her family specifically for the event for the past seven years and considered it a special tradition.

    "It took us one and a-half hours and it was very windy."

    She hoped to continue to visit the beach each year to take part.

