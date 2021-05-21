Benee tour to include smaller centres

Singer songwriter Benee announced her Aotearoa Tour from Invercargill yesterday. As well as Invercargill, the 21-year-old will perform seven other shows in smaller cities not often visited by major artists. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Invercargill stadium’s general manager says he and his staff are "fizzing" that they will be hosting pop star Benee later this year.

The Supalonely singer announced her Aotearoa Tour, which would visit many locations usually missed by touring acts, from Invercargill yesterday.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt said Benee took a chance to visit the stadium venue during her trip south.

"What a lovely young woman. Absolutely enchanting, just so animated and so pleased to be in Invercargill."

It had been a long time since Invercargill had hosted someone of Benee’s calibre with the demographic of her fans, he said.

Mr Skelt was confident they would sell all of about 2500 tickets, which would go on sale next week, for the August 12 event

As well as Invercargill, the 21-year old singer songwriter would perform seven other shows, in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier and Hamilton.

Benee said she pitched the idea of going to regional towns and cities to her managers earlier this year.

“It will be fun for me and be nice for everyone to feel acknowledged.

"I feel it’s nice to remind people that they do matter even if you’re not in Auckland.”

With international travel restricted due to Covid-19, Benee said it was important artists used this time to play as many shows as they could and keep New Zealand audiences entertained.

Her upcoming shows would feature new songs, lights and stage set up.

“I feel like I haven’t played for a year ... Doing headline shows is so different.”

Part of that difference was knowing those she would perform to would have come to specifically see her.

“That makes it a little more special sometimes.”

Not only would elements of the shows be new, the places she performed in were new to her as well.

“I feel like you attract quirkier crowds, which is really fun ... You find there are a lot of people who want to come out and listen to music.”

laura.smith@odt.co.nz