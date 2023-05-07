'Call of the Wild' celebrates start of duck-hunting season

While ducks prepared for a nerve-wracking weekend, Southland primary school pupils were preparing in their own way.

Makarewa School celebrated the start of duck-hunting season by hosting a "Call of the Wild" animal calling competition on Friday, with children attending school in camouflage gear and painted faces.

Teacher and event organiser Jemma Ferguson-Kollat started the event three years ago during a unit around culture.

"This is a big part of a lot of our kids' culture and identity, and there's so many traditions associated with it ... but mainly it's just a lot of fun, the kids are really into it."

The competition had three categories with pupils stretching their vocal chords to imitate mallard ducks, paradise ducks, and stag roars.

Pupils Jake Miller, Reid Youngman, Willow Youngman, Jessica Spence, Angus Mackereth, Josh Blake, Lily Hamill, Darcy Hamill and Madeline Perkins walked away with the top prizes in their categories, with most saying they were keen to get cracking into duck-hunting weekend.

Makarewa School pupils (from left) Jake Miller (7), Reid Youngman (7), Willow Youngman (9), Jessica Spence (10), Angus Mackereth (10), Josh Blake (9), Lily Hamill (8), Darcy Hamill (7) and Madeline Perkins (7) won prizes from Hunting and Fishing for their animal calls in the school’s "Call of the Wild" competition. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

Best mallard duck call winner Josh Blake said he learnt how by watching YouTube videos of a professional duck caller from Arkansas, and would be putting his skills to a field test while duck hunting with his dad this weekend.

Best stag roar winner Jess Spence said she went duck hunting every year and calling them was the best part.

Best paradise duck call winner Willow Youngman said her dad made a special mai-mai since her birthday is in May, and they used it every season.

Fish and Game field officer and guest judge Cohen Stewart said the duck-hunting season was very much a part of the Southland way of life, and it was great to celebrate it.

"Opening weekend provides an opportunity to get out there and harvest some wild and free-range food. It’s a great opportunity for [the pupils] to learn where their food comes from."

Southland’s duck-hunting season officially began today and ends on July 16.

