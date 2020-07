crashinvercargillcitylaura.jpg Police at the scene of the crash in Invercargill. Photo: Laura Smith

Police attended a crash between a car and a bus at Invercargill's city centre this afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 12.30pm to Dee St, near the intersection with Don St, where the collision happened.

A spokeswoman said no injuries were reported.

A lane of the street was closed for a short period of time, but no diversion was in place.