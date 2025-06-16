Avalanche shelter wins award

The avalanche shelter at the Homer Tunnel has been recognised at the Concrete Construction Awards. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A new avalanche shelter at the eastern portal of the Homer Tunnel on State Highway 94 earned a highly commended honour for its outstanding engineering, resilience, and environmental sensitivity at the 2025 Concrete Construction Awards in Auckland last week.

Commissioned by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, the project replaced an ageing structure in one of the most avalanche-prone stretches of New Zealand’s state highway network. Constructed in a remote, high-risk alpine setting within Fiordland National Park — a Unesco World Heritage site — the shelter was designed to endure some of the harshest natural forces in the country. The shelter provides protection from avalanches, seismic activity and rockfalls.

The judges praised the structure as an exemplary response to the complex demands of resilience and sustainability in a sensitive environmental context.

The entrance/exit to the tunnel.

The shelter, which was built using precast concrete, reduced time on site, lowering carbon emissions and minimising environmental disruption while "blending into the Fiordland National Park landscape".

"Innovative detailing, digital modelling and cultural design integration showcased concrete’s versatility in delivering infrastructure that is not only safer and stronger, but also sensitive to its surroundings."

In their notes the awards panel said concrete played a pivotal role in this project — "not only for its structural and seismic resilience, but also for its low-maintenance, long-life performance".

— APL