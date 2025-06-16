Great Walk status a drawcard

One thousand additional walkers have trekked the Hump Ridge Track since it entered the international stage of the world’s great walks nearly a year ago.

Hump Ridge Track operations lead Emily Serafini said walker numbers had jumped 33% since it gained Great Walk status in October.

"Last year we had about 3090 walkers — this year it’s 4090."

There had been a notable surge in track bookings after media coverage of the experience.

It also gained more international attention after the AllTrails hiking app listed the Hump Ridge at No 5 in the world’s top 25 best walks.

"That weekend we were hit with so many bookings."

The track, near Tuatapere, traditionally hosted about an 80% domestic market, but there were now more walkers arriving from Europe, Mrs Serafini said.

But unlike the nation’s other Great Walks run by the Department of Conservation, bookings are made through the trust’s website, which is open all year.

"We’re privately operated and self-funded, offering lodge comforts like hot showers and cold beer," Mrs Serafini said.

She believed it was operating near 85% at present and already had bookings for the 2025-26 and 2026-7 seasons.

Mrs Serafini said the growth in walking numbers was "pretty awesome".

"The town [Tuatapere] flourishes during the season ... It’s great to see the track come so far."

The season ran from October 25, 2024, until April 21, 2025.

The three-day 60km loop walk along the south coast in southern Fiordland weaves through native forest, subalpine ridges and beaches, with accommodation at Okaka Lodge and Port Craig Lodge, and starts and ends about 30km from Tuatapere.

The 125m Percy Burn viaduct — the world’s largest surviving wooden viaduct — built in 1923, is one of the track’s popular features.

Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell said the huge increase in walkers was "exciting".

"We’re sort of hoping that in time that this will have a good spin-off in a positive way for the community itself, in terms of people sleeping and staying in Tuatapere and being involved."

Some walkers opted to to stay in Queenstown or Invercargill, she said.

"We’re really hoping that more and more people decide to stay in Tuatapere itself and enjoy the local attractions of not just Tuatapere but all of Western Southland.

"We’ve got so much that’s beautiful and lovely."

Great South tourism and events general manager Mark Frood said the flourishing numbers were great news for the whole region.

"It’s really good to see. There’s a lot of years of vision and work that’s gone into getting it to that stage and getting it as a Great Walk and seeing that start to have some success, which is awesome."

"It has been a bit of a journey to get there, but a whole lot of dedicated people have stuck at it for quite a long time."

He frequently received feedback from Invercargill and regional residents who had met walkers.

He believed when quality Southland walking tracks such as the Hump Ridge attracted visitors, "everyone benefits".

Southland has five of New Zealand’s 11 Great Walks — the Milford, Routeburn, Kepler, Hump Ridge and Rakiura Tracks.

Southland was also rich in other hiking opportunities as well as the Great Walks, Mr Frood said.

"We’ve got an enormous number of short walks, guided walks ... [They] add more strength to our region — that’s what a lot of people come here for."

When those experiences were added alongside the region’s cycling trail network and the smaller walking tracks, it developed more interest in the region.

"It gets people looking down in the region and then they start to understand what’s around."

He expected regional cottage industries, small businesses and employment to continue to blossom.

"You see places like Mossburn — there’s extra cafes that support the locals. They survive off the back of the visitors as well.

"Where you see the tourists flow, you see opportunities.

"So, every little bit from the community aspect builds — it’s good to see tourism supporting the communities rather than overrunning the communities."

— Toni McDonald