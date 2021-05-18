Cash offered in slaughtered pig case

A Riversdale farmer is offering $1000 as a reward in the hope the culprits who slaughtered two pigs at his farm in the middle of the night last week can be caught.

Gilbert Watt said yesterday that he was at a Fonterra conference in Auckland when he received a call from a worker at the farm on May 11.

‘‘The man rings up and says he went to feed the pigs and there’s only their head and guts there and someone had come in overnight, up by the cowshed, and taken the pigs.’’

One pig had been earmarked for his freezer, while the other animal’s meat was to be distributed to his children.

Each would be worth $350 to $400 and the meat would be valued much higher, he said.

Mr Watt believed those who killed the pigs would have to know the farm layout as they were in a specific area, a little way from the cowshed.

He was offering a reward was to stop a similar thing happening to others, he said.

‘‘They’re only going to do it to someone else if we don’t catch them.’’

A police spokesman yesterday confirmed a report had been received of a burglary at a Rivers-dale property on May 10 or 11 and police had spoken to the owner.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz