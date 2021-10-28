Thursday, 28 October 2021

10.45 am

Chopper sent to serious crash in Southland

    By Courtney White
    One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and ute in Southland this morning.

    Police said the crash was in Avondale Rd in Castle Downs, Southland.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and police attended the incident at 9.15am.

    A police spokeswoman said one person was seriously injured, and a helicopter had been called.

    Emergency services were still in attendance, and some traffic delays could be possible but no diversions were in place.

     

     

