Coming to the races a treat every year

Rochelle Glover, her partner William McMillan and children (from left) Charlie (6) and Sofia (4) McMillan and family friends Ella (4) and Thea (2) Kabala, all of Gore, enjoy the action at the Gore trotting meeting.PHOTO: BEN WATERWORTH

For Rochelle Glover, the annual end-of-year meeting at the Gore racecourse is more than an event, it is a tradition.

The Gore local and her family have been attending the trots for "generations", with her first memories of the event stretching back to when she was a little child.

"We've always come to the Christmas races with our family.

"It's been a generations thing as dad's dad used to do it and my parents too.

"It's a real family tradition."

She said the event was a great chance to have some fun with her partner and children, as well as put a few bets on, despite the fact she would usually "lose more than we make" when it came to the winnings.

She was among hundreds of people who attended the races.

Crowds enjoyed a variety of entertainment including live music, jumping castles and car rides alongside a full bill of 10 races.