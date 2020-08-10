Monday, 10 August 2020

Cook Islands culture celebrated

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    Invercargill’s St Patrick’s School pupils embraced this year’s Cook Islands Language Week with open arms.

    About 200 year 0-6 pupils participated in lessons ranging from how to make ’ei katu (head garlands of flowers) to tivaevae (traditional Polynesian quilting) and ika mata (raw fish dish).

    Teacher Shari Frengley said staff at the school worked together to make the day a success.

    "We wanted to embrace Cook Islands culture and help students learn a little bit more about what makes a culture special."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter