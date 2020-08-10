Cook Islands culture celebrated

PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Invercargill’s St Patrick’s School pupils embraced this year’s Cook Islands Language Week with open arms.

About 200 year 0-6 pupils participated in lessons ranging from how to make ’ei katu (head garlands of flowers) to tivaevae (traditional Polynesian quilting) and ika mata (raw fish dish).

Teacher Shari Frengley said staff at the school worked together to make the day a success.

"We wanted to embrace Cook Islands culture and help students learn a little bit more about what makes a culture special."