Gore given more time for district plan

File photo: RNZ

The Minister for the Environment has granted the Gore District Council's request for extra time to sort out its plan for the district.

The proposed district plan sets rules that shape how and where Gore grows and develops, and what environmental protections are needed.

It was due by late August.

But in July, the council sought an extension, saying it was taking longer than expected because of the volume and complexity of submissions with more than 130 received.

At the time, the council said that was exacerbated by multiple requests to pause or change the hearing timetables, legislative changes, delays in getting critical information including flood hazard mapping, and a nearly four month delay in starting hearings.

Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds has granted an extension until the end of January.

Council chief executive Debbie Lascelles welcomed the extension, saying it was an opportunity to complete the process thoroughly.

"We've had strong community engagement so far, and we want to make sure we honour that by delivering a plan that's both forward-thinking and grounded in local values," she said.

It has been more than two years since the proposed district plan was notified.

The current district plan came into force in 2006.