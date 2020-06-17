Crash bike sought to keep in memory of son

Tributes to Russell Allan Blackford laid alongside his now missing bike. Photo / NZ Police

The father of a motorcyclist who died during a charity ride is hoping to be reunited with his son's missing Harley-Davidson.

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of a 1998 Harley-Davidson 98 Sportster Custom 120 motorcycle, registration number A4SAG.

The bike belonged to Russell Blackford, and was being stored in Invercargill after his death a year and a-half ago.

Blackford, (41) from Athol, was one of two riders killed in a crash near the intersection of Fairfax Isla Bank Rd and Riverton Otautau Rd, south of Otautau, in November 2018.

The other rider was Timothy James Meers (50), of Otautau.

Both riders had been taking part in a charity ride organised by the Southern Brotherhood Motorcycle Club to raise money for an unborn baby with a congenital heart defect.

The bike was to be transported back to Blackford's father Barry in the North Island but has gone missing.

A police spokesperson said he wanted the bike returned to "keep in memory of his son".

- additional reporting NZ Herald