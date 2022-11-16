Crash victim named

Police have named the man who died in a crash on State Highway 6 in Winton on Monday last week.

He was Phillip Marc Ridder (42), of Ohai. .

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Scott Glover said the incident involved a car and two trucks. Two appliances from Winton were sent and assisted with extricating one person who was trapped.

A St John spokesman said two other patients had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.