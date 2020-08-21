Friday, 21 August 2020

Crashes keep emergency services busy

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services were called to a crash where a car collided with a truck in Wyndham yesterday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Emergency services were called to a crash where a car collided with a truck in Wyndham yesterday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Southland police responded to six crashes in less than 48 hours, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

    One was a collision between a car and truck in Wyndham Rd, Tuturau, near Mataura about 8.55am.

    Late afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed it was the sixth crash reported since Wednesday morning.

    A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

    There were five reported crashes in the region on Wednesday, including a car which hit a pedestrian in Invercargill. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter