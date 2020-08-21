Crashes keep emergency services busy

Emergency services were called to a crash where a car collided with a truck in Wyndham yesterday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Southland police responded to six crashes in less than 48 hours, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

One was a collision between a car and truck in Wyndham Rd, Tuturau, near Mataura about 8.55am.

Late afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed it was the sixth crash reported since Wednesday morning.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

There were five reported crashes in the region on Wednesday, including a car which hit a pedestrian in Invercargill.