Deadline to make Winton homes safe

Southland District Council issued a Notice to Fix for the Winton Lifestyle Building at 54 Church St. Photo: Google Maps

A Winton building owner has been given until midnight on Wednesday to make it safe for 24 residents to continue to live on-site.

Southland District Council issued a Notice to Fix for the Winton Lifestyle Building at 54 Church St on September 9, after the owner failed to supply Annual Building Warrant of Fitness documents to council.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said the notice was a result of concerns regarding non-compliance, and the absence of the documents meant the council was not assured that safety systems in the building were operating correctly.

A subsequent progress inspection completed on the building on October 1 proved not all safety systems were fully operational, which created a risk for the 24 residents, some of which are elderly.

“If this is not rectified to council satisfaction as required by the Notice to Fix, residents may not be permitted to sleep in the building from October 8 until all systems are working and council is assured of their safety,” Mr Tong said.

“We have a duty of care to ensure all safety standards are being met for those residents and have received support from external agencies on this issue.”

The council advised residents of the Notice to Fix and recommended they seek alternative temporary accommodation from October 8 in case the building owner does not meet the deadline.

“We will do our best to keep all residents informed on whether the safety systems are compliant.”

The council is required by law to provide a reasonable timeframe for the owner to rectify the building and, as a result, did not immediately closed the building.

“However, should any residents feel unsafe to sleep in the building they have the right to relocate immediately until confirmation is received that the building safety systems do fully comply.”