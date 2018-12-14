Direct flights between Invercargill and Auckland to be trialled

Air New Zealand Airbus A320 at the Invercargill airport. Photo: Allied Press files

The first ever direct air service will be trialled between Invercargill and Auckland next year.

Air New Zealand announced the service will operate five days a week departing Invercargill at 6am before a return flight from Auckland about 7.30pm.

It will be the airline's longest domestic flight, taking two hours on the A-320 jet aircraft.

Air New Zealand head of regional affairs Reuben Levermore said: "The Southland community has told us a direct Invercargill-Auckland service is important and we've been working closely with stakeholders to achieve this.

"The challenge will be for the community to support the trial of a direct service to ensure it's sustainable, and we're confident they'll do so."

Flights from Invercargill will be run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Auckland flights will be offered on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The commencement date will be announced when tickets go on sale in January.