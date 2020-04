PHOTO: SUPPLIED-GEOFFREY BOVINGTON

An Invercargill man was surprised by what he found during a walk last week.

Geoffrey Bovington was doing his daily exercise at Queens Park in Invercargill, when he noticed something different about the Burt Munro statue at the Gala St reserve, near Feldwick Gates.

"I don’t know who put the mask there but I thought it was quite funny.

"Even [Burt] Munro is doing his bit at this lockdown."