Driver cut free after car crashes into ditch

One motorist had a rough start to Christmas, being cut from their car after it crashed into a ditch near Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell stations were called to the intersection of Mill Rd North (State Highway 1) and East Rd about 1.25am today.

They helped free one person who was trapped in the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a car being found in a ditch.

SH1 was closed for a short period of time and one person was in the car.

No injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz