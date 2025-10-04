Quake-prone building law changes caution

This brick building in Invercargill’s Esk St is one of 401 on Southland’s EPB register. PHOTO: MATTHEW ROSENBERG/LDR

Changes to how earthquake-prone buildings are managed across the country have been met tentatively by southern councils.

On Monday, the government announced it would replace the existing system used by engineers with the earthquake-prone building (EPB) system.

The EPB method was introduced following the Christchurch earthquakes and at present includes about 5800 buildings awaiting either remediation or demolition, the government said.

Incoming changes aim to lower that number by about 2900.

In Southland, there were a total of 401 buildings on the EPB register for the entire region, district council acting group manager regulatory services Elizabeth Hovell said.

Eighty-one of those were located within the district council’s area, and three were in the process of being removed from the register.

Ms Hovell pointed out seismic risk classifications were changing in coastal Otago and Stewart Island/Rakiura and said there would be more clarity for Southland once the Bill was released.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments and engage with affected property owners as more information becomes available."

Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day said the legislative changes were significant and the council was still working through the details.

There were 195 earthquake-prone buildings on the council’s register and an additional 24 requiring assessment, he said.

Five of those were owned by the council, including the town’s iconic brick Water Tower.

"Until legislation is in place, council is not in a position to consider how many buildings may be removed from the register."

Under the old system, a building’s expected performance in an earthquake was compared against new buildings, those scoring less than 34% requiring strengthening or demolition.

Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk said that system calculated risk based on the building’s weakest part and proved too broad and inconsistent.

The new system would only capture buildings which posed a risk to human life in medium and high seismic zones, he said.

Mitigation measures required under the changes included targeted retrofits, full retrofits, securing facades or remaining on a public register. Both the type of building and its location played a factor in what was required.

