Driver seriously hurt in Southland crash

A driver has been seriously injured after crashing in Western Southland this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called shortly before noon to Willow Bend Rd, near the Riverton-Otautau Rd.
A 26-year-old male was transported to Southland Hospital by St John ambulance in a moderate to serious condition.
The Otautau volunteer fire brigade also attended the scene.
There was no word on the cause of the crash.