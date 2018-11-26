Driver seriously hurt in Southland crash

A driver has been seriously injured after crashing in Western Southland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called shortly before noon to Willow Bend Rd, near the Riverton-Otautau Rd.

A 26-year-old male was transported to Southland Hospital by St John ambulance in a moderate to serious condition.

The Otautau volunteer fire brigade also attended the scene.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.