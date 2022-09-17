Drug dealer sold meth on bail

A drug dealer who was found with more than 8g of methamphetamine sold the drug while on electronically monitored bail.

Jay Michael Chalmers (29) was sentenced by Judge Kevin Phillips in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday on nine charges of offering to supply methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine for supply, possessing cannabis, refusing to assist police, unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The Crown summary of facts states police searched Chalmers’ vehicle and the unit he rented at the Amble on Inn Holiday Park on May 13 last year.

They found two ziplock bags each containing 3.4g of methamphetamine in Chalmers’ jacket and two bags in his wallet containing a total of 1.35g methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine has a street value of between $600 to $700 a gram.

Police also found $2279 and three cellphones during thesearch.

On the same day, police executed a search warrant at a Rockdale Rd address also linked to Chalmers, where in a carry bag they found a cut down .22 rifle and a chambered .22 round, 20.9g of cannabis and seven additional .22 rounds.

Chalmers was arrested, and was granted electronically monitored bail at a court appearance on June 17, 2021.

Part of his bail conditions was that he was not to consume, possess or use alcohol or controlled drugs or psychoactive substances except those prescribed by a medical professional.

It was while on bail Chalmers continued to sell methamphetamine.

On September 1 last year, police executed a search warrant on a cellphone in relation to another matter.

Texts between Chalmers and associates revealed his methamphetamine dealing took place while on bail.

Under the profile name Aldae Every Day, messages showed references to the dealer having a bracelet and that buyers would have to come and pick up the drugs from a Tweed St address — the address Chalmers had been bailed to.

"On the 27th of June 2021 he sent a message saying ‘I do U 2 for 150’ meaning direct reference to selling an amount of methamphetamine for $150.

"The messaging carried on with the defendant telling the person to come to the address and specifically to the window and that he wasn’t allowed people there."

Judge Phillips sentenced Chalmers to two years’ in prison.

He ordered the firearm and ammunition to be destroyed but advised the Crown to make a separate application regarding forfeiture of the cash as the defence opposed it, saying the money seized was not related to the sale of drugs.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz