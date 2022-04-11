Egg-cellent fun

Photo: Valu Maka

Ellie McDonald (4) gets creative crafting an Easter egg at the Easter Fun Day, in Invercargill’s Esk St, at the weekend.

Face painting, games and candy floss were also on offer during the day.

Mum Darlene Johnstone said the event was a great way to get out of the house.

"It’s been a good day trip for us and I think with Covid, it’s nice to feel like things are slowly returning to normal," she said.

The event was organised by the Invercargill City Council and supported by XO Church members.

Senior pastor Graeme Pope said it was a great way to celebrate Easter.

"We love doing things for the community, so it’s good to be back out bringing joy to some families and children today."