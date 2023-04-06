Ex-mayoral candidate charged with harassment

Jacqueline Walter

A former Invercargill mayoral candidate has appeared in court this morning charged with criminal harassment.

Jacqueline Margaret Walter (54) , is charged with harassing a woman by emailing and messaging, having already emailed on five other occasions, causing the woman to fear for her safety.

The alleged offending is said to have happened between November 21 last year and March 31 this year.

She did not enter a plea in the Invercargill District Court today.

Walter, an unsuccessful candidate in the 2022 mayoral election receiving 114 votes, was remanded on bail to reappear on April 26.