Ex-Stag pleads guilty to possession of meth

Former Southland Stag Pita Wilson yesterday admitted possession of 498g of methamphetamine — worth about $300,000.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to the possession charge and a charge of resisting police in Omaui on July 18 last year when he appeared in front of Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Before the pleas were entered, Crown lawyer Mike Brownlie withdrew a charge of importing methamphetamine.

The summary of facts tells how New Zealand customs intercepted a package originating from the United States on July 1 last year.

The package contained 498g of methamphetamine with a "conservative" street value of $300,000.

On July 18, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home.

Wilson ran from his house when police arrived, taking the 498g of methamphetamine with him.

"As he ran, he ripped open the package, discarding its contents, destroying the methamphetamine in the process," the summary states.

He refused to comply with police instructions, concealing himself in a small ravine while continuing to destroy the contents of the package.

While he did not undertake a formal police interview when he was arrested, he ran as he believed police were members of the Mongrel Mob.

He also said the package was not his.

Wilson, who is remanded in custody, was sentenced to 18 months’ jail in 2021 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and failing to comply with a medical officer out of incidences in Dunedin and Alexandra in 2020.

In June 2016, after a seven-day trial, jurors found him guilty of kidnapping three men and the assault of one in Queenstown in late 2014. He was sentenced to three years and 10 months’ jail.

Wilson played as a flanker for the Southland Stags in 2003.

Yesterday Judge Farnan called for a pre-sentence report ahead of Wilson’s’s sentencing on May 29.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz