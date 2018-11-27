Fallen tree damages vehicles

An area of Victoria St cordoned off after the tree fell on to cars in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: SHARON REECE

Invercargill City Council will remove a stand of seven trees after a fallen tree damaged a number of parked cars yesterday afternoon.

Acting parks manager Michele Frey said the fallen tree had compromised the root system of the other trees and they now needed to be removed for safety reasons.

The incident occurred at about 12.45pm on Victoria Ave, with the area around Kelvin and Gala St cordoned off while crews urgently removed the fallen tree.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Initial reports on the scene by emergency crews said four cars were trapped under the tree, and the wind was not strong enough to bring the tree down.

But Ms Frey later confirmed high winds were indeed the reason behind the tree falling.

The tree had been completely uprooted with its root ball intact, which suggested that the high winds were to blame.

Ms Frey said Parks and Reserves staff carried out testing of the trees every six months, and the tree which fell had shown no signs of disease or rot.