Fatal crash, Invercargill

Police have confirmed the death of one person after a crash near Invercargill on Thursday.

A police spokesman said, in the single-vehicle crash, a car had crashed through a bridge barrier in Ferry Rd.

The crash was reported to emergency services about 11.30pm.

Police divers located the body of the female driver in the car, which was submerged in Oreti River about 5pm yesterday.

The death had been referred to the coroner.

Ferry Rd was closed between Staunton and Waimatuku Bush Rds since and diversions remain in place.