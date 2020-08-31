Fire in block of trees near Mataura

Fire crews were called to a fire in a block of trees outside Mataura this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called about 3.30pm to a tree block on fire on Crawford Rd.

A fire crew from Gore and a tanker from Hedgehope were sent to the blaze, in a section of land about 10metres by 150metres.

The fire was contained and crews were working to extinguish it fully, she said.