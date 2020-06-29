'Fire from end to end' of Mataura house

Fire crews in Mataura were called to a house "well involved" in fire early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Mataura were called to the house fire in Forth St just after 4am.

When the fire crews got to the scene they found the house to be "well involved in fire from end to end", he said.

The rear of the house was fully involved in flames, he said.

A further two crews from Gore were called to assist.

The fire was not yet out and crews were still at the scene scaling it back, he said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, but is currently categorised as unexplained, he said.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.