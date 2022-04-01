Four new lawyers admitted to the bar

Enjoying the occasion after being admitted to the bar in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday are (from left) Mitch Smith (Buddle Findlay, Auckland), Richard Gayford (Oranganui Legal, Kapiti), Stephen Jones (PR Law, Invercargill) and Baylee Egerton (Sheddan Pritchard, Gore). PHOTO: KAREN PASCO

Four new lawyers were reminded in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday their obligation was to do their best for their clients.

Lawyers Mitch Smith, Richard Gayford, Stephen Jones and Baylee Egerton were admitted to the bar by Justice Gerald Nation.

After being admitted, each was given an opportunity to address the court for the first time.

All took the opportunity to thank their family and friends.

Ms Egerton said she had chosen a career in law because she wanted to support people in her community.

"I hope to embark on a career in family law.

"I want to help children, Your Honour, in any way I can."

Mr Gayford said he was the last person in his social circles who he believed would have studied law but said study had been very rewarding.

Justice Nation asked Mr Gayford if he was the first in the family to appear in court.

Short of his parents receiving a couple of speeding tickets, he believed he was.

For Mr Jones, the end of study had closed the first chapter in his law journey, he said.

"Getting here today has not been easy."

He was now about to start working at PR Law [in Invercargill], he said.

For Mr Smith, striving to push legislative change in social issues was what he was looking forward to.

Justice Nation congratulated them on their admission and stressed how important the work they were about to embark on was for their clients.

"The fundamental obligation of a lawyer is to look after the best interests of their clients."

