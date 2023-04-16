Highway reopened after milk spill in Southland

State Highway 1 in Southland has now reopened after being closed for several hours by a kilometre of spilt milk.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews first responded to reports of a milk tanker spilling its load in the northbound lane of State Highway 1, between Nicholson Rd and Ota Creek Rd, about 3pm today.

The spill was about 1km long and there were concerns it was starting to dry, the spokesman said.

Two pumps and two tankers were in attendance on scene.

Environment Southland was also notified.

Three extra tankers were dispatched to help with the clean-up.

A police spokesman also confirmed that milk had spilled from a tanker and the road was expected to remain closed while it was cleaned up.

The road has now been reopened and a reduced speed limit is currently in place, a police spokesperson said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz