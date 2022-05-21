Increase in international students expected next year

With the country’s borders opening in late July, the Southern Institute of Technology is expecting its number of international students to increase next year.

The borders are due to open to tourists and visa-holders on July 31.

Acting chief executive Daryl Haggerty said although the dates did not align with the institute’s start date for the second semester, the number of pupils was expected to increase in 2023.

"The borders reopening earlier will mean that 2023 numbers should be higher than originally expected, as the news of the border opening has been received well in our international markets and student and agent feedback has been strong."

The polytechnic had about 350 international students this year and about 60 students planned to continue their studies in 2023.

The institute was excited to welcome the students back to the campus, he said.

"Having international students back in Invercargill and Queenstown will mean that we can bring diversity back to our classrooms and to the wider community, especially in Invercargill."

International students and their spouses will fill skill shortages and contribute greatly to the economic wellbeing of Southland, he said.