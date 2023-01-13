Friday, 13 January 2023

Injured person trapped after car rolls in Riverton

    By Oscar Francis
    An injured person was trapped for a time after their car rolled down a bank in Riverton this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters from Riverton and Otematata were called to James St near the intersection with Church St at 11.20am.

    They discovered a car had rolled down a bank and the occupant had become trapped by vegetation.

    Crews assisted St John staff and left the incident in the hands of police, the spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it sent a helicopter and a rapid response vehicle.

    One person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

     

